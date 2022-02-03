Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

CNN's Jeff Zucker resigns for not disclosing relationship with colleague

  103
By REUTERS
2022/02/03 08:10
CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker announced Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, that he is resigning from CNN.

CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker announced Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, that he is resigning from CNN. (AP photo)

CNN President Jeff Zucker, whom industry insiders speculated would play a larger role when the network becomes part of Discovery (DISCA.O), resigned on Wednesday, telling staff he failed to disclose a consensual relationship with a colleague.

Zucker, 56, said in a memo that his relationship came to light during the network’s investigation into the conduct of Chris Cuomo, a primetime CNN anchor who was fired in December for assisting his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was accused of sexual misconduct.

Andrew Cuomo has said his accusers had misinterpreted his words, gestures and demeanor. read more

"I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't," Zucker, who also stepped down from his role as chairman of WarnerMedia's news and sports division, wrote in the memo.

Zucker, through a spokesperson, declined an interview request. He is divorced, his representative said.

He did not name his colleague in the memo, but the relationship was with Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for the network, CNN anchor Brian Stelter said during a broadcast Wednesday, adding she was remaining at CNN.

"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years,” Stelter quoted Gollust as saying in a separate memo of her own issued on Wednesday. “Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time. I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”

Gollust did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN is part of AT&T-owned (T.N) WarnerMedia, which is being spun off in a $43 billion transaction with Discovery.

Although Zucker had indicated he planned to retire from CNN, he was expected to play a prominent role in the new Warner Bros Discovery. Zucker and Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav, who will lead Warner Bros Discovery, are former colleagues and friends.

WarnerMedia is planning to launch a new subscription streaming video news service, CNN+, in the first quarter of 2022. Zaslav has publicly committed to CNN after the deal closes and said that the combined entity will “lean into news.”

Discovery declined to comment on Zucker's resignation.

In a memo to staff, WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar wrote he accepted Zucker's resignation and would announce an interim leadership plan shortly.

"People are very shocked," said a former CNN staffer Wednesday. "Jeff is like the glue for a lot of people throughout the pandemic.”

Zucker, who joined CNN in 2013, has a storied reputation in the TV business marked by early success. He was the executive producer of NBC’s “Today” show in his 20s, then became the president of NBC Entertainment.

Born and raised in Miami, Zucker has four children and resides in New York City, according to a profile on CNN's website.
CNN
Jeff Zucker
Andrew Cuomo
resignation
Chris Cuomo

RELATED ARTICLES

Eric Chu’s Facebook erupts as KMT’s losing streak continues in Taiwan
Eric Chu’s Facebook erupts as KMT’s losing streak continues in Taiwan
2022/01/10 11:57
Henry Kissinger predicts China will not attack Taiwan within 10 years
Henry Kissinger predicts China will not attack Taiwan within 10 years
2021/11/22 12:46
Mayor of Taiwan’s Kaohsiung accepts resignation of fire, public works chiefs over deadly fire
Mayor of Taiwan’s Kaohsiung accepts resignation of fire, public works chiefs over deadly fire
2021/10/28 11:30
CNN's Fareed Zakaria highlights Taiwan as 'bright spot' for democracy
CNN's Fareed Zakaria highlights Taiwan as 'bright spot' for democracy
2021/09/28 11:31
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
2021/08/24 21:29

Updated : 2022-02-03 09:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Lithuanian rum sells out within hour at Taiwan liquor stores
Lithuanian rum sells out within hour at Taiwan liquor stores
"