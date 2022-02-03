Alexa
Alphabet, Brinker International rise; PayPal, Gilead fall

By Associated Press
2022/02/03 05:20
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Alphabet Inc., up $207.12 to $2,960.

Google's parent company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter financial forecasts and announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $43.23 to $132.57.

The technology platform and digital payments company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $5.98 to $122.76.

The chipmaker reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging sales forecast.

Gilead Sciences Inc., down $2.65 to $65.82.

The drug developer's fourth-quarter profit and earnings forecast fell short of analysts' expectations.

Allegheny Technologies Inc., up $3.21 to $22.02.

The maker of steel and specialty metals reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Brinker International Inc., up $2.90 to $37.63.

The owner of Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant chains beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., down $12.03 to $92.54.

The trucking company's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Emerson Electric Co., up $5.08 to $97.56.

The maker of control systems, valves and analytical instruments reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings.

Updated : 2022-02-03 07:35 GMT+08:00

