New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|239.50
|Up
|2.20
|Mar
|237.70
|240.35
|236.25
|238.80
|Up
|2.10
|May
|238.65
|Up
|2.35
|May
|238.40
|240.90
|237.00
|239.50
|Up
|2.20
|Jul
|237.35
|239.80
|236.15
|238.65
|Up
|2.35
|Sep
|236.05
|238.45
|235.15
|237.65
|Up
|2.45
|Dec
|234.05
|236.15
|233.25
|235.65
|Up
|2.65
|Mar
|233.95
|234.15
|231.60
|234.05
|Up
|2.80
|May
|232.80
|232.85
|230.55
|232.85
|Up
|2.70
|Jul
|231.10
|231.15
|228.85
|231.05
|Up
|2.35
|Sep
|228.95
|229.00
|226.75
|228.95
|Up
|2.05
|Dec
|225.85
|225.90
|223.60
|225.90
|Up
|1.95
|Mar
|223.95
|Up
|1.80
|May
|223.15
|Up
|1.75
|Jul
|222.60
|Up
|1.75
|Sep
|221.90
|Up
|1.70
|Dec
|219.65
|Up
|1.55