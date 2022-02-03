Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/02/03 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 239.50 Up 2.20
Mar 237.70 240.35 236.25 238.80 Up 2.10
May 238.65 Up 2.35
May 238.40 240.90 237.00 239.50 Up 2.20
Jul 237.35 239.80 236.15 238.65 Up 2.35
Sep 236.05 238.45 235.15 237.65 Up 2.45
Dec 234.05 236.15 233.25 235.65 Up 2.65
Mar 233.95 234.15 231.60 234.05 Up 2.80
May 232.80 232.85 230.55 232.85 Up 2.70
Jul 231.10 231.15 228.85 231.05 Up 2.35
Sep 228.95 229.00 226.75 228.95 Up 2.05
Dec 225.85 225.90 223.60 225.90 Up 1.95
Mar 223.95 Up 1.80
May 223.15 Up 1.75
Jul 222.60 Up 1.75
Sep 221.90 Up 1.70
Dec 219.65 Up 1.55

Updated : 2022-02-03 06:06 GMT+08:00

