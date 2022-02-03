Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Senate Banking Committee holds a hearing on the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the top regulatory official on the Federal Reserve Board, 10 a.m.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.