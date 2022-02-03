Alexa
Police shoot man in downtown Minneapolis

By Associated Press
2022/02/03 01:54
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State agents are investigating Wednesday after a Minneapolis police officer was involved in a shooting downtown.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Jill Oliveira confirmed her agency was investigating. She gave no other details. Minneapolis police didn't immediately respond to messages.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, a longtime activist on policing and civil rights issues, posted that she received a call from interim Chief Amelia Hoffman to tell her that police had shot and killed a man while serving a warrant Wednesday morning.

Armstrong was among several people whom Mayor Jacob Frey last year named to a commission aimed at improving public safety in the city.

The shooting comes as three former officers are on trial in St. Paul on charges that they violated George Floyd’s civil rights when he was killed in May 2020. Floyd was the latest in a string of Black men to die in confrontations with Minneapolis police, and his death spurred a drive to remake the department at the same time it caused an exodus of hundreds of officers.

Voters in November rejected a proposal to replace the department with a new public safety unit and to do away with a required minimum number of officers.

Huffman took over in January after the retirement of Medaria Arradondo, the city’s popular Black chief, who had been working with Frey on a series of policy changes aimed at remaking the department. The Department of Justice is also conducting a civil rights investigation of the department.

___

This story has been corrected to delete an erroneous reference to November's vote being the second time citizens had rejected proposal to replace the Minneapolis Police Department.

Updated : 2022-02-03 03:02 GMT+08:00

