Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Haiti struggles to provide water, food after heavy floods

By Associated Press
2022/02/02 23:44
Haiti struggles to provide water, food after heavy floods

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of people have crowded into a shelter in Haiti as authorities said Wednesday that they're struggling to provide drinking water and have been unable to reach several communities affected by heavy flooding in recent days.

At least four people died and one was reported missing after a cold front hit Haiti's northern and southern regions on Sunday, unleashing heavy rains that caused widespread flooding and fierce winds that uprooted trees.

More than 2,580 homes were damaged, and some 500 people are staying in a temporary shelter in the north coastal city of Fort Liberte.

Haiti's Civil Protection Agency said people urgently need water, food and blankets.

In the neighboring Dominican Republic, authorities reported at least one death, according to the Listín Diario newspaper.

Updated : 2022-02-03 01:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Lithuanian rum sells out within hour at Taiwan liquor stores
Lithuanian rum sells out within hour at Taiwan liquor stores
"