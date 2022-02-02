Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/02 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 37 20 12 3 2 45 112 108
Hershey 39 21 13 3 2 47 121 107
Springfield 39 21 13 4 1 47 127 125
Providence 34 17 11 3 3 40 105 93
Charlotte 38 21 15 2 0 44 132 112
Lehigh Valley 36 14 14 6 2 36 98 113
WB/Scranton 37 16 17 1 3 36 95 115
Bridgeport 41 15 18 4 4 38 110 127
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 35 25 5 5 0 55 131 89
Rochester 37 21 13 2 1 45 136 135
Toronto 34 19 12 2 1 41 111 114
Laval 30 16 12 2 0 34 99 104
Syracuse 34 15 15 3 1 34 94 109
Belleville 32 15 17 0 0 30 94 101
Cleveland 37 13 17 4 3 33 104 126
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 38 25 7 4 2 56 123 93
Manitoba 37 23 11 2 1 49 115 91
Rockford 34 16 14 3 1 36 94 102
Iowa 38 18 16 3 1 40 107 105
Milwaukee 41 19 18 2 2 42 118 126
Grand Rapids 37 15 15 5 2 37 100 112
Texas 33 12 15 4 2 30 101 119
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 35 24 7 3 1 52 118 85
Ontario 35 23 7 3 2 51 143 106
Colorado 37 20 11 3 3 46 120 110
Bakersfield 32 16 9 4 3 39 102 93
Henderson 33 18 12 2 1 39 97 91
Abbotsford 32 15 13 3 1 34 99 97
Tucson 34 13 18 2 1 29 91 125
San Diego 33 13 18 2 0 28 86 111
San Jose 37 14 22 1 0 29 111 150

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-03 01:32 GMT+08:00

