NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Florida
|47
|32
|10
|5
|69
|194
|139
|a-Tampa Bay
|46
|30
|10
|6
|66
|157
|130
|m-Carolina
|42
|31
|9
|2
|64
|147
|98
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|47
|30
|13
|4
|64
|145
|122
|m-Pittsburgh
|46
|27
|11
|8
|62
|154
|124
|a-Toronto
|42
|29
|10
|3
|61
|153
|112
|Washington
|46
|25
|12
|9
|59
|149
|125
|Boston
|43
|26
|14
|3
|55
|131
|120
|Detroit
|46
|20
|20
|6
|46
|127
|157
|Columbus
|43
|20
|22
|1
|41
|136
|159
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|16
|16
|6
|38
|93
|102
|Philadelphia
|45
|15
|22
|8
|38
|113
|152
|Buffalo
|45
|14
|24
|7
|35
|117
|157
|New Jersey
|45
|15
|25
|5
|35
|126
|163
|Ottawa
|40
|14
|22
|4
|32
|110
|136
|Montreal
|44
|8
|29
|7
|23
|99
|172
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Colorado
|44
|32
|8
|4
|68
|183
|129
|c-Nashville
|46
|28
|14
|4
|60
|144
|125
|c-Minnesota
|40
|27
|10
|3
|57
|156
|120
|St. Louis
|44
|26
|13
|5
|57
|153
|121
|p-Vegas
|46
|27
|16
|3
|57
|158
|137
|p-Anaheim
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|141
|137
|p-Los Angeles
|46
|23
|16
|7
|53
|131
|127
|Calgary
|41
|22
|13
|6
|50
|132
|102
|Dallas
|43
|23
|18
|2
|48
|129
|131
|San Jose
|46
|22
|20
|4
|48
|126
|142
|Edmonton
|41
|22
|16
|3
|47
|137
|135
|Vancouver
|46
|20
|20
|6
|46
|115
|126
|Winnipeg
|42
|18
|17
|7
|43
|120
|128
|Chicago
|45
|16
|22
|7
|39
|112
|151
|Seattle
|45
|14
|27
|4
|32
|118
|159
|Arizona
|44
|11
|29
|4
|26
|97
|165
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2
Toronto 7, New Jersey 1
Boston 3, Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 3, San Jose 2, OT
Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 1
Nashville 4, Vancouver 2
Calgary 4, Dallas 3
Arizona 3, Colorado 2, SO
Vegas 5, Buffalo 2
Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled