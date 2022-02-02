NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 a-Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130 m-Carolina 42 31 9 2 64 147 98 m-N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 m-Pittsburgh 46 27 11 8 62 154 124 a-Toronto 42 29 10 3 61 153 112 Washington 46 25 12 9 59 149 125 Boston 43 26 14 3 55 131 120 Detroit 46 20 20 6 46 127 157 Columbus 43 20 22 1 41 136 159 N.Y. Islanders 38 16 16 6 38 93 102 Philadelphia 45 15 22 8 38 113 152 Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157 New Jersey 45 15 25 5 35 126 163 Ottawa 40 14 22 4 32 110 136 Montreal 44 8 29 7 23 99 172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129 c-Nashville 46 28 14 4 60 144 125 c-Minnesota 40 27 10 3 57 156 120 St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 p-Vegas 46 27 16 3 57 158 137 p-Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 p-Los Angeles 46 23 16 7 53 131 127 Calgary 41 22 13 6 50 132 102 Dallas 43 23 18 2 48 129 131 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 Edmonton 41 22 16 3 47 137 135 Vancouver 46 20 20 6 46 115 126 Winnipeg 42 18 17 7 43 120 128 Chicago 45 16 22 7 39 112 151 Seattle 45 14 27 4 32 118 159 Arizona 44 11 29 4 26 97 165

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2

Toronto 7, New Jersey 1

Boston 3, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, San Jose 2, OT

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 1

Nashville 4, Vancouver 2

Calgary 4, Dallas 3

Arizona 3, Colorado 2, SO

Vegas 5, Buffalo 2

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled