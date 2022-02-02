Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/02 23:00
NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139
Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130
Toronto 42 29 10 3 61 153 112
Boston 43 26 14 3 55 131 120
Detroit 46 20 20 6 46 127 157
Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157
Ottawa 40 14 22 4 32 110 136
Montreal 44 8 29 7 23 99 172
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 42 31 9 2 64 147 98
N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122
Pittsburgh 46 27 11 8 62 154 124
Washington 46 25 12 9 59 149 125
Columbus 43 20 22 1 41 136 159
N.Y. Islanders 38 16 16 6 38 93 102
Philadelphia 45 15 22 8 38 113 152
New Jersey 45 15 25 5 35 126 163
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129
Nashville 46 28 14 4 60 144 125
Minnesota 40 27 10 3 57 156 120
St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121
Dallas 43 23 18 2 48 129 131
Winnipeg 42 18 17 7 43 120 128
Chicago 45 16 22 7 39 112 151
Arizona 44 11 29 4 26 97 165
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 46 27 16 3 57 158 137
Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137
Los Angeles 46 23 16 7 53 131 127
Calgary 41 22 13 6 50 132 102
San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142
Edmonton 41 22 16 3 47 137 135
Vancouver 46 20 20 6 46 115 126
Seattle 45 14 27 4 32 118 159

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2

Toronto 7, New Jersey 1

Boston 3, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, San Jose 2, OT

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 1

Nashville 4, Vancouver 2

Calgary 4, Dallas 3

Arizona 3, Colorado 2, SO

Vegas 5, Buffalo 2

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled