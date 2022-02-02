Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Israeli defense minister kicks off visit to Bahrain

By Associated Press
2022/02/02 22:56
Israeli defense minister kicks off visit to Bahrain

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's defense minister on Wednesday began a trip to Bahrain, the first official visit by an Israeli defense chief since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 2020.

The two-day visit by Benny Gantz is scheduled to include meetings with top Bahrain defense officials and Bahraini leaders, the Israeli Defense Ministry said. There was no immediate confirmation of the visit from Bahrain, which like Israel, has great animosity toward Iran.

Gantz's office said he was joined on the trip by a number of top Israeli security officials, including the commander of Israel's navy. Bahrain is also the strategically located home port for the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.

Bahrain was among four Arab countries that joined the “Abraham Accords,” a series of diplomatic pacts with Israel brokered by the Trump administration.

For years, Israel and Bahrain maintained clandestine security ties, rooted in their concerns about Iran. Since the agreement, the countries have opened embassies, signed a series of agreements and established direct flights and business ties.

Bahrain’s population is majority Shiite, and the country has been ruled since 1783 by the Sunni Al Khalifa family. Since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, Bahrain’s rulers have accused Tehran of arming militants and fomenting dissent on the island, something Iran denies.

Normalization with Israel remains a contentious issue for Bahrain’s Shiite majority, which long has accused the country’s Sunni Muslim rulers of treating them like second-class citizens.

Updated : 2022-02-03 00:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Lithuanian rum sells out within hour at Taiwan liquor stores
Lithuanian rum sells out within hour at Taiwan liquor stores
"