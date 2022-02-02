Alexa
Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall nominees

By Associated Press
2022/02/02 21:13
NEW YORK (AP) —

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest are among this year's first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

Beck and Simon are also in their first year of eligibility.

This year's class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony planned for later this year.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, head of the foundation that runs the Rock Hall.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they're eligible for induction.

The other nominees are Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

Updated : 2022-02-02 22:49 GMT+08:00

