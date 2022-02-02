5G Infrastructure Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, COVID-19 Impact and Recovery, Supply, Development Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook

5G Infrastructure Market is valued approximately USD 9.77 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

5G Infrastructure comprises of macro- and small-cell base stations with edge computing capabilities. In a 5G network, the network functions on a software as opposed to the traditional network that functions on a hardware. It works under a wireless high-frequency technology band for smooth communication and networking. This network functions, as opposed to other traditional networking technologies, under small transmitters that consume less power. The surging demand from various applications such as healthcare, industrial, and automotive, along with continuously evolving Internet of Things market drivers the market for 5G infrastructure. As these devices specially machines and robots require high speed data to operate which propels the market for 5G. Moreover, rising government investments for the establishment of the infrastructure that supports 5G aids the market growth.

The European Commission has established a Public Private Partnership on 5G in the year 2013 which would be in operation by the end of 2025 . The European commission has announced a public finding amounting to around EUR 700 million via Horizon 2020 programme to completely support this activity. The European union member countries are set to enhance this investment by 5 times which would reach to around EUR 3 billion by the end of 2025. Owing to these investment announcements by the governments companies have started integrating 5G support in their products such as Smart phones. Thus driving the market towards growth. However, after the COVID-19 Pandemic the 5G infrastructure market is projected to witness a decline in the market. As the shutdown of the production facilities will negatively impact the production and sales of the 5G smart phones and other devices.

As smartphone production has halted temporarily; the smartphone shipment witnessed a decline with a 35% decline in January and another 55% in February 2020. The growing subscriber base was a major source of revenue for the 5G infrastructure but amidst the crisis the sales and hence the subscription of the 5G will decline. Moreover, closure of the retail shops and government norms for self isolation has also brought financial instability among the population which further acts as a factor generating lack of interest in the adoption of 5G technology due to its higher costs.

Furthermore, the Lockdowns have brought delays in the launch of 5G specifications generating a slowdown in the 5G ecosystem. As 3GPP,the global association developing the world’s 5G technology, announced a three-month delay in the timeline for the completion of 5G specifications in March 2020.

The regional analysis of global 5G Infrastructure market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high adoption of the technology coupled with a strong network infrastructure which can support 5G. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising investments in the 5G network would create lucrative growth prospects for the 5G Infrastructure market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

ZTE Corporation (China)

AT&T Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Intel Corporation

MediaTek Inc

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Communication Infrastructure:

Small Cell

Macro Cell

By Core Network Technology Type:

SDN

NFV

By End-User:

Commercial

Residential

Government

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global 5G Infrastructure Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

