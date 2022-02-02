Cybersecurity Market Trends and Challenges 2022: Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share

Cybersecurity Market is valued approximately USD 169 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.21 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Cybersecurity is the protection of the computer systems from theft or damage of their hardware, software and other electronic data. With the rising dependency on computer systems, internet and wireless connection the need for cyber security is increasing. As it ensures data privacy and avoids any loss from theft of data or damage of hardware. Hence the rising penetration of connected devices has changed the life style with most of the data available online. This drives the market for cyber security. Also, increasing consumer awareness and rise in inclination towards data privacy and security fuels the market growth. Further, the rising instances of cyber attacks, where cyber terrorists attacks networks, IT infrastructure and data leading to huge financial losses to individuals, enterprises and governments.

As in March 2018, SamSam ransomware cyberattack was triggered in Atlanta, US. The cyberattack involved guesstimating weak passwords and encrypting files leading to data leakage, financial losses. Hence the risjng cases of cyberattacks drive the market towards growth. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively stirred the market growth. As in response to the lockdown and self isolation for prevention of the diseases has resulted in mass migration of workers, students and other to a homebased existence. As in Seattle, major US companies including Google, Linkedin, , Microsoft and Amazon recommended workers to stop coming to office in late February. This work from home strategy propels complete operations of the companies through computer systems and wireless connections.

This has provided cyber criminals with an opportunity to target such users and computing devices. Thus, increasing the demand for cyber security is witnessed across the globe. To deal with this governments are strengthening their data security and privacy which fuels the market growth for cyber security. As in April 2020, the government of India, collaborated with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) to establish a national center of excellence with an aim to increase innovation in the Indian cybersecurity market. Moreover, the World Health Organization, in March 2020, issued a warning concerning cybercriminals impersonating the WHO in an effort to steal money and sensitive information. Hence the Crisis has increased the demand for Cyber security to safeguard data privacy and information. However, the high cost associated with the cybersecurity hinders the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Cybersecurity market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising number of cyberattacks in the region coupled with rising consumer awareness.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising digitalization and penetration of connected devices and wireless technologies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cybersecurity market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US)

Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Cyber Ark (US)

F5 Networks Inc. (US)

Fire Eye (US)

Forcepoint (US)

Fortinet (US)

F-Secure Corporation (Finland)

IBM Corporation (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

IAM

Encryption

UTM

Antivirus/Antimalware

Firewall

IDS/IPS

Disaster Recovery

DDOS Mitigation

Others

By Security Type:

Network

Endpoint

Application

Cloud

Others

By Vertical:

BFSI

Government & Defense

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

IT

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cybersecurity Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

