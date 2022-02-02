Media Gateway Market Growth Statistics 2022, Industry Trends, Business Strategies, Emerging Technology, Top-Countries Data, Players Analysis, Demand Status

Media Gateway Market is valued approximately at USD 2.07 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.46 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Media Gateway is a device used for enabling effective communication across different various digital protocols. Due to availability of multiple networks conversion of the message into receivable form is important, thus making media gateway is gaining acceptance across the globe. . Major factor affecting the market is that the world is switching tremendously towards digital platform leading to the growth in demand for high quality and speedy transmission data for efficient communication. Media Gateways provide higher flexibility to use various protocols and devices as per one end-user and allow successful reception by other user in sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, defense and many more.

However, COVID-19 seems to have a negative impact on the industry with the lockdown situation and decline observed in the economy. The pandemic has also forced the companies to search for other innovative alternatives, in order to maintain the profit margin and standstill in the market. The market may suffer for a year, but new probable solutions will be considered. Factors promoting the growth in the market are rising penetration of mobile devices , growth in the networking protocol over the period of time and demand for enhances and speedy services.

For instance: As per Cision PR Newswire, mobile devices penetration is expected to grow from 60% in 2018 to 79% in 2025 across the world. However, incompatibility with the newly launched devices, threat to privacy and security of user database as well as the communication while the transmission are some major factors restraining the growth of global Media Gateway market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Media Gateway market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Reasons for lucrative growth in the region are increase in the use of internet and other telecommunication service and emerging 5G network. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Avaya (US)

Synway Information Engineering Co. Ltd, (China)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

AudioCodes Ltd. (Israel)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Ribbon Communication (US)

Dialogic (US)

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. (China)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Analog

Digital

By Technology:

Wireline

Wireless

Hybrid

By Vertical:

Telecommunications

Government

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc

