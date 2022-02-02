Physical Identity and Access Management Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Recent Trends, Growth Opportunities, Business Boosting Strategies, Top Countries Data with Share Evaluation and Competitive Strategy

Physical Identity and Access Management Market is valued approximately at USD 690.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Physical identity and access management (PIAM) is software that offers management platform for the access and authentication of employees, contractors, visitors, and partners to organizational infrastructure. PIAM detects the outside threats such as unauthorized users and face the problem of lower productivity, lack of information security and evaluation of regulatory compliance. The rising adoption of physical identity and access management in various applications such as Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Information Technology & IT-Enabled Services, Telecom, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Education, Transportation etc. will boost the demand in the market.

The future-proofing security operations and stringent security compliances and Government Regulations are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, surge in demand for cloud-based Physical Identity and Access Management among small- & medium-sized businesses and increase in awareness about numerous benefits provided by this software seems to be opportunity for market key players to expand their business, will likely to propel the growth of this market. For instance: as per company’s news release in September 2017, HID Global launched Quantum Secure SAFE Enterprise, an off-the-shelf addition to its SAFE Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM). Quantum Secure SAFE Enterprise manage all of organization’s identity types at lower cost and there will not be any need to purchase a separate standalone product. However, lack of awareness about advanced security solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of global Physical Identity and Access Management market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Physical Identity and Access Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the geographical presence, strategic investments, partnerships, and significant Research and Development (R&D) activities are contributing to the hefty deployments of physical identity and access management solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

HID Global (Quantum Secure)

AlertEnterprise

IDCUBE Identification Systems

Micro Focus

OKTa Inc.

Access Security Corporation

Gemalto

The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Oracle

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Avatie

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Service:

Consulting

Implementation & Integration

Maintenance & Support

By Organization Size:

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Information Technology & IT-Enabled Services

Telecom, Banking

Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare

Education

Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw667

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

