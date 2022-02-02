Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market Growth 2022, Trend Analysis, Product Scope, Industry Size, Competitive Situation, Development Factors, Share Estimation, Demand and Supply

The global HNBR market was valued at USD 11,010.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16,467.8 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.38%.

The global HNBR market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the major end-use industries such as automotive, oil & gas, constructon, and machinery. The automotive industry is the largest consumer of HNBR for dynamic and static hoses, seals, gaskets, and belts. The increasing use of high-performance lightweight materials in the automotive industry due to strict emission regulations in developed and the developing economies is driving the demand for HNBR in the automotive industry. For instance, the total automotive production across the globe in 2017 stood at 97,302,534 units. Moreover, the demand for HNBR also increases due to the rising use in industrial and medical gloves owing to its high thermal, oil, and chemical resistance. These proeprties make HNBR an excellent choice of material for manufacturing medical non-latex gloves. The rising demand for safety gloves in the major end-use industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and healthcare is likely to propel market growth in the coming years. However, the high cost of HNBR is a restraining factor to the market growth.

The manufacturers in the global market are focusing on strategic growth initiatives such as product launch and capacity expansion to strengthen their market position and meet the growing demand in the automotive, healthcare, and construction, among others. For instance, in July 2018, Arlanxeo presented its new terpolymer Therban ST3107 VP at German Rubber Conference, 2018. The new product has an innovative termonomer and can reduce the glass transition temperature by up to 10?C in rubber compounds, while maintaining excellent oil resistance.

Regional Analysis

The global HNBR market, by region, is spanned across five regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for around 41% of the global market share and was valued at USD 4,593.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7,165.8 million at a CAGR of 9.30% during the assessment period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the increasing use of HNBR in major end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and medical.

Europe was the second-largest regional market in 2018, registering a healthy CAGR of 8.07% projecetd to reach USD 4,198.7 million by end of 2023.

Segmentation

The global market has been segmented on the basis of product, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of product, the global HNBR market has been divided into HNBR solid, HNBR latex, and others. HNBR solid and HNBR latex are further segmented on the basis of application. HNBR solid is segmented into belts & cables, seals & O-rings, hoses, adhesives & sealants, foamed products, and others whereas the HNBR latex is segmented into non-woven fabric, films & coatings, paper saturation, and others. HNBR solid accounted for more than 65% of the market share in 2018; and is expected to reach a value of USD 11,189.0 million by 2023. Belts & Cables sub-segment was valued at USD 2,578.6 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.99%. Among the end-use industry segment, the automotive industry was leading the global market with a value of USD 5,696.4 million in 2018; it is expected to register a significant CAGR of 9.13% during the assessment period.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global HNBR market are Arlanxeo (the Netherlands), Zeon Corporation (US), AirBoss of America Corp. (Canada), Precision Associates, Inc.(US), Polycomp (the Netherlands), ERIKS NV (the Netherlands), Rahco Rubber, Inc. (US), Mantaline (US), Trelleborg Sealing Solutions (US), and MCM S.p.A. (Italy).

