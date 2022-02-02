Antimicrobial Additives Market Report 2022 Global Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Innovative Technologies, Recent and Future Demand, Growth Statistics, Development Status

The global antimicrobial additives market is projected to register 6.58% CAGR to reach USD 12,562.6 million by the end of 2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26865

Synopsis of Global Antimicrobial Additives Market

Antimicrobial additives are products that can resist, inhibit, and prevent the growth of microbes including mold and bacteria. These additives kill microorganisms such as microbes, protozoans, bacteria, and fungi which cause foul odors, discoloration, corrosion, and other problems on untreated surfaces. Antimicrobial additives find extensive application in numerous end-use industries such as healthcare, construction, packaging, textile, food & beverage, and automotive.

The growth of the antimicrobial additives market is driven by the increasing use of these chemicals in different plastic applications in packaged food & beverages, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and medical devices, among others. Additionally, the demand for antimicrobial additives has increased in the automotive, textiles, personal care, and consumer electronics industries due to the rising demand for hygienic products with increasing health awareness

The global antimicrobial additives market is projected to register 6.58% CAGR to reach USD 12,562.6 million by the end of 2023. On the basis of type, the global market has been segmented into inorganic and organic antimicrobial additives. The inorganic antimicrobial additives segment has been further divided into silver ion, copper, and zinc, while the organic antimicrobial additives segment has been divided into phenolic biocides, silane quaternary ammonium compounds (QUAT), fungicides, and others.

The inorganic segment accounted for 53% of the global market share in 2017 and was valued at around USD million; it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of approximately 7.01% during the forecast period. The growth is due to the increasing use of silver-based antimicrobial additives in various applications including plastics, paints, coatings, and textiles on account of their high efficiency and strong physical properties. Among various inorganic antimicrobial additives, the silver ion segment accounted for the largest share of the global antimicrobial additives market and is projected to exhibit 7.55% CAGR by the end of 2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26865

The organic segment is projected to reach USD 5,796.1 million by 2023. The demand for organic antimicrobial additives based on silane QUAT is expected to increase in the coming years with the surge in plastic consumption. Among various organic antimicrobial additives, phenolic biocides segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to register 6.28% CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the global market has been segmented into plastics, paints and coatings, pulp and paper, ceramics, and others. The plastics segment accounted for a 38% market share with a value of USD 3,275.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach around USD 4,954.3 million by 2023. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for plastic in various end-use industries such as medical devices, packaging, automotive, and construction. The paints & coatings segment accounted for the second-largest market share and is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 6.62% during the review period.

Based on end-use industry, the global market has been segmented into healthcare, construction, packaging textile, food & beverage, automotive, and others. The healthcare segment accounted for a 27% market share with a value of USD 2,325.2 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a considerable CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period. The market growth is due to the increasing use of antimicrobial additives in catheters, insulated pathology bags, vaccine carriers, wound dressings, hospital bedding, surgical drapes, and syringes as they minimize biofilm formation. Food & beverage accounted for the second-largest share of the global antimicrobial additives market in 2017 and is projected to register 6.56% CAGR during the review period.

One of the key trends noticed among market players includes the development of polymer-based additives. For instance, Foster Corporation’s polymer-based antimicrobial additives are being increasingly used in medical applications. These additives, based on quaternary ammonium compounds, are blended with polymers to form a bond and retain their ionic charge. They offer improved performance at competitive costs compared to silver-based additives.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26865

Regional Analysis

The global antimicrobial additives market has been analyzed across five key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific market dominated the global market with a share of 38% in 2017 and is expected to register a high CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth of the major end-use industries such as healthcare, packaging, and food & beverage. China was the leading country in the region with a market share of 46% in 2017 owing to the growing healthcare industry with increased spending on medical device manufacturing. Additionally, the Made in China 2025 initiative by the Chinese government is aimed at expanding domestic medical device production in China, which is likely to fuel the demand for antimicrobial additives in Asia-Pacific.

The European market was the second-largest valued at USD 2,256.6 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.69% in the coming years. Germany accounted for the largest market share of 29% in 2017. Germany is the world’s third-largest market for medical devices in terms of size and is expected to register 4.33% CAGR during the review period.

The market in North America held a significant market share of 22% and is expected to reach USD 2,663.1 million by the end of 2023 owing to the expanding medical devices industry coupled with a growing geriatric population is likely to fuel the demand for antimicrobial additives. The US held a significant market share of 77% in 2017 and is expected to register 5.86% CAGR by the end of 2023.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26865

The Middle East & African market was valued at USD 667.4 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period. Turkey held the largest market share of 39% in 2017 owing to the growing demand for the product in major end-use industries.

The Latin American market was valued at USD 531.1 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a steady CAGR of 6.12% during the review period. Brazil dominated the regional market and is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for the product in the healthcare and packaging industry.

Segmentation

The global antimicrobial additives market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the global market has been segmented into inorganic and organic antimicrobial additives. The inorganic antimicrobial additives segment has been further divided into silver ion, copper, and zinc, while the organic antimicrobial additives segment has been divided into phenolic biocides, silane quaternary ammonium compounds (QUAT), fungicides, and others.

Based on application, the global market has been segmented into plastics, paints and coatings, pulp and paper, ceramics, and others.

Based on end-use industry, the global market has been segmented into healthcare, construction, packaging textile, food & beverage, automotive, and others.

The global antimicrobial additives market has been analyzed across five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global antimicrobial additives market are DowDuPont (US), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), PolyOne (US), Biocote Limited (UK), SteriTouch Ltd (UK), Sanitized AG (Switzerland), Biosafe Inc (US), NanoBioMatters (Spain), W.M. Barr & Company, Inc. (US), Milliken Chemical (US), and Addmaster Limited (UK).

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26865

Geographic Analysis

The report covers a brief analysis of geographies including:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o UK

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia & New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

> Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Israel

o North Africa

o GCC

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Ask for Discount – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26865

Key Findings

> As per MRFR analysis, the global antimicrobial additives market was valued at USD 8,573.1 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 12,562.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period.

> The inorganic type has emerged as the most promising segment, acquiring 53% of the global market in 2017; it is estimated to register a high CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period.

> The plastics application segment accounted for a 38% share of the global market and is projected to be the major revenue-generating segment, exhibiting a moderate CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period.

> The healthcare segment accounted for a 27% share of the global market and is projected to be the major revenue-generating segment, exhibiting a moderate CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period

> Asia-Pacific has consistently remained the largest market since the past few years and accounted for around 38% of the global market share in 2017.

> The increasing demand for hygienic products in various applications such as food & beverages, healthcare, automotive interiors, personal care products, and packaging with rising health awareness is likely to propel the growth of the antimicrobial additives market.

> With the increase in plastic consumption in various end-use industries such as healthcare, packaging, construction, and automotive, market players are focusing on introducing plastic additives.

Intended Audience

> Antimicrobial Additives Manufacturers

> Raw Material Suppliers

> Traders and Distributors of Antimicrobial Additives

> Production Process Industries

> Potential Investors

> Government Bodies

DC ? Description

> antimicrobial

> silane QUAT

> organic antimicrobial additives

> fungicides

> silver inorganic antimicrobial additives

> HVAC

Table of Contents:Market Overview Market Dynamics Associated Industry Assessment Market Competitive Landscape Analysis of Leading Companies Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions Conclusions and Recommendations Appendix

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26865

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategy.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact AnalysisWhat should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are challenges and opportunities? What is economic impact on market? What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:To study and analyse the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyse the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26865

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Key questions answered in the Antimicrobial Additives market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Antimicrobial Additives market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Antimicrobial Additives?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Access Full Report, here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26865

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE) Website: https://www.reportocean.com/