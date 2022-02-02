Alexa
Heavy traffic expected on Taiwan highways on third day of Lunar New Year

Southbound drivers should wait until the afternoon before setting off on their journey

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/02 20:49
The Freeway Bureau forecasts heavy traffic for Thursday. 

The Freeway Bureau forecasts heavy traffic for Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Travelers heading up north on Taiwan’s freeways Thursday (Feb. 3) should start their journey in the morning, while those heading south should wait until the afternoon, according to advice from the Freeway Bureau.

The third day of the Year of the Tiger was expected to see traffic volume at a level 1.6 times higher than on a normal day, CNA reported Wednesday (Feb. 2). Drivers should consult the 1968 website or app to find the latest updated information about travel conditions, the Freeway Bureau said.

Forecasts saw the most likely spots for traffic congestion as the southbound lanes of the Yangmei-Hsinchu and Changhua-Puyan sections, and the northbound lanes of the Xiluo-Puyan, Nantun-Houli, Miaoli-Hukou, and Yuanshan-Dahua sections on National Highway 1, and the southbound lanes of the Tucheng-Guanxi and Kuaiguan-Wufeng sections, and the northbound lanes of the Zhushan-Zhongxing, Caotun-Wufeng, Dashan-Xiangshan, and Guanxi-Daxi sections on National Highway 3.

For National Highway 5 linking the Taipei area with Yilan County on the east coast, bottlenecks were likely on the southbound lanes of the Nangang-Toucheng section, and on the northbound lanes of the Yilan-Pinglin section, according to the Freeway Bureau.
