Endangered leatherback sea turtle rescued from New Taipei beach

Experts will decide when the animal is fit enough to return to the sea

  127
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/02 19:50
A leatherback sea turtle was caught in nets on New Taipei's Fulong Beach. (CNA, OCA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An endangered leatherback sea turtle was rescued after it became stuck in a discarded fisherman’s net on New Taipei City’s Fulong Beach, reports said Tuesday (Feb. 1).

Members of the public reported on Tuesday morning they had found a turtle unable to move from the beach, a popular destination with tourists also famous for its sand sculptures.

Experts and rescue workers from several organizations, including the Ocean Conservation Administration (OCA), came to the conclusion that the animal was a rare leatherback sea turtle, CNA reported. The global population of the largest species of turtle, weighing up to 500 kilogram, has reportedly declined from more than 100,000 in 1980 to less than half at present.

The turtle on Fulong Beach was 139 centimeter long and 97 cm wide. Because it showed several injury marks caused by fishing gear, the animal was transported to National Taiwan Ocean University, where specialists will determine when it will be healthy enough to be released back into the wild.

Taiwan was not considered a nesting area for the rare turtle, which usually gives birth on the beaches of Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands. Over the years, four leatherback turtles have been found dead on Taiwan’s main island, one in Penghu and one in Kinmen, according to OCA.

Rescue workers advised members of the public finding a sea turtle in distress or unable to reach the water to call 118 for assistance from experts.
