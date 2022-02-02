Outdoor Advertising Market Dynamics with Top Players, Development Plans and Demand Status Forecast

Outdoor Advertising Market is valued at approximately USD 43.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Outdoor advertising, also known as out-of-home (OOH) advertising, is a form of advertising that attracts the consumers while they are traveling outside from their homes. Outdoor advertising is mainly focused on advertising & marketing of goods & services where consumers usually found, such as public places, waiting (such as in bus shelters), in transit, and in particular commercial locations (like retail venue). The type of advertising formats is commonly available in six main categories, which are billboards, street furniture, transit displays, roads, highways, and alternative.

This form of advertising is an efficient way of developing brand awareness and broadcasting business (or product or campaign) to as many people. Also, it provides a wide degree of flexibility to advertisers and marketers in their campaign. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to leverage the demand for outdoor advertising all over the world. Moreover, the advent of digital billboards in the developed & developing countries, along with the rising spending & deployment of outdoor advertisements are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, on November 2019, EPAMEDIA, Austria-based advertising & marketing company, deploy billboards at more than 100 locations across Austria, with solar-powered LED lighting and thus significantly increases visibility. Similarly, in 2018, JCDecaux SA, announces that its subsidiary JCDecaux Portugal has got 2 lots of viable tender for the deployment and advertising operation of street furniture in the city of Lisbon.

Therefore, these initiatives are expected to accelerate the demand for outdoor advertising around the world. Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has instigated several regional governments to imposed lockdown for preventing the spread of novel coronavirus. Thus, people are staying at home and companies put in place precautionary measures to keep employees safe. This is likely to inhibit the demand of outdoor advertising thereby, the market would decline significantly at least in this year.

However, stringent government rules & regulation regarding the outdoor advertisement installation is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Outdoor Advertising market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the ongoing smart cities projects, along with the increasing penetration of digital outdoor advertising service in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

JCDecaux

Lamar Advertising Company

Outfront Media Inc.

EPAMEDIA

Daktronics Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

QMS Media Limited

Adams outdoor advertising

Bell media

Global Advertisers Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Billboards

Street Furniture

Transit Displays

By Application:

Food & Beverage Industry

Vehicles Industry

Health and Medical Industry

Commercial and Personal Services

Consumer Goods

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Outdoor Advertising Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

