Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size 2022 Industry Analysis, Growth Factors, Product Types, Applications, Latest Trends, Leading Players Review, Forecast

Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market is valued approximately USD 5.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Regtech is the management of regulatory processes within the financial industry via technology. Regtech technologies help business to run efficiently with the use of cloud computing technology through software-as-a-service (SaaS). The main functions of regtech is to monitor transaction, report and compliance management, regulatory reporting, identity and control management, and regulatory intelligence,. The global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market is facing challenges due to sudden covid-19 pandemic. This pandemic affected stakeholders in the regulatory technology (RegTech) solutions market because companies are resorting to the ‘work from home’ policy to safeguard the health of their employees. The increased cost of compliance, rising need for faster transactions, regulatory sandbox approach to support RegTech innovations and lower entry barriers for SaaS vendors encourages the growth of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market.

Furthermore, the increasing advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 25th September 2019, U.S. based Broadridge Financial Solutions along with FundsLibrary announced the development of an offering to address the challenges posed by MiFID II Ex-Post Costs and Charges and Solvency II. However, regulatory divergence is the major factor restraining the growth of global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption advanced technologies has lead the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Accuity Inc.

ACTICO

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

London Stock Exchange Group plc

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Jumio

MetricStream

NICE Actimize

PricewaterhouseCoopers

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Application:

Risk and Compliance Management

Identity Management

Regulatory Reporting

Anti-money laundering (AML) and Fraud Management

Regulatory Intelligence

By Vertical:

Banking and Capital Markets

Insurance

Non-Finance

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

