Used and Refurbished Robots Market 2022: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2030|CAGR of 10.9%

The global used and refurbished robots market held a market value of USD 1,581.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028.The global used and refurbished robots market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate owing to the increasing adoption of used robots, cost-effective factor in comparison to the new industrial robots, and the rising industrial automation industry.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS217

Based on region, the global used and refurbished robots market has been segmented into North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The quick upsurge of robot use in the Asian regions is impressive for many reasons. Several end users, including the automotive industry, are accelerating its purchases of robots. The used and refurbished robots market, thus, is witnessing strong growth in the use of robots in general industry, as well as life sciences, warehousing, and semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. The use of refurbished and used robots is tremendously rising in small and medium sized firms with robotics as a crucial factor in improving productivity and product quality. As a result, the rise in awareness and usage is driving the growth of the industry over the forecast period.



The global used and refurbished robots market is segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the refurbished robot segment held the largest share, whereas the used segment is projected to be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 9.9%. On the basis of application, the assembly line segment held the largest share of 37% during the forecast period.



Major players operating in the global used and refurbished robots market include IRS Robotics, Autotech Robotics, Eurobots, Global Robots, IRSA ROBOTICS, CyberWeld, Surplex, and FANUC Corporation, among others. The top 6 players in the market held near about 23% market share in 2020.



Recent Developments by Market Players in the Global Used and refurbished robots Market

• In September 2020, FANUC Corp. announced its plans to triple its current monthly production at its main factory in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan.

• In April 2021, the Daimler automotive group and the Augsburg-based automation specialist Kuka signed a new framework contract involving at least 1,000 robots, and continuing a 100-year partnership. The order encompasses a four-figure number of robots and linear units as well as other Kuka technologies such as software and controllers.

• This includes the KR Fortec heavy-duty robot as well as the next generation of the KR Quantec. Kuka linear units,

• In July 2021, FANUC Corp. produced its 750,000th industrial robot.

• In February 2021, KUKA the Irish Louth & Meath Education and Training Board with a series of training robots for the new, state-of-the-art Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre of Excellence (AMTCE). The center will be the largest vocational training facility of its kind in Europe.

Market Segmentation



By Type

• Used Robots

• Refurbished Robots



By Application

• Material Handling and Logistics

• Assembly Line

• Welding

• Painting

Request Full Report@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS217

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1. Objective

1.2. Product Overview

1.2.1. Market Segmentation

1.2.2. Market & Segment Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. List of Primary & Secondary Sources

1.3.2. Market Size Estimation

1.3.2.1. Assumption for the Study

1.3.2.2. Data Triangulation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary: Global Used and Refurbished Robots Market



Chapter 3. Global Used and Refurbished Robots Market Overview

3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.1.1. Raw Material Provider

3.1.2. Manufacturer

3.1.3. Distributor

3.1.4. End Users

3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.5. Degree of Competition

3.4. Market Dynamics and Trends

3.4.1. Key Trends

3.4.2. Growth Drivers

3.4.3. Restraints/ Challenges

3.5. Market Growth and Outlook

3.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017-2028

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

3.6.1. Growth Trend Shift Analysis

3.6.2. Industry Best Practices

3.7. Competition Dashboard

3.8. Market Concentration Rate

3.9. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

3.10. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 4. Used and Refurbished Robots Market Analysis, By Type

4.1. Key Insights

4.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2028 (US$ Mn)

4.2.1.1. Used

4.2.1.2. Refurbished



Chapter 5. Used and Refurbished Robots Market Analysis, By Application

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2028 (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. Material Handling and Logistics

5.2.2. Assembly Line

5.2.3. Welding

5.2.4. Painting



Chapter 6. Used and Refurbished Robots Market Analysis, By Region

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2028 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

6.2.1. North America

6.2.1.1. The U.S.

6.2.1.2. Canada

6.2.1.3. Mexico

6.2.2. Europe

6.2.2.1. Western Europe

6.2.2.1.1. The UK

6.2.2.1.2. Germany

6.2.2.1.3. France

6.2.2.1.4. Italy

6.2.2.1.5. Spain

6.2.2.1.6. Poland

6.2.2.1.7. Russia

6.2.2.1.8. Rest of Europe

6.2.3. Asia Pacific

6.2.3.1. China

6.2.3.2. India

6.2.3.3. Japan

6.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand

6.2.3.5. ASEAN

6.2.3.6. Taiwan

6.2.3.7. South Korea

6.2.3.8. Rest of Asia Pacific

6.2.4. Middle East & Africa

6.2.4.1. UAE

6.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia

6.2.4.3. Turkey

6.2.4.4. Rest of MEA

6.2.5. South America

6.2.5.1. Argentina

6.2.5.2. Brazil

6.2.5.3. Rest of South America

Chapter 7. North America Used and Refurbished Robots Market Analysis

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Country



Chapter 8. Europe Used and Refurbished Robots Market Analysis

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Country



Chapter 9. APAC Used and Refurbished Robots Market Analysis

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Country



Chapter 10. MEA Used and Refurbished Robots Market Analysis

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Country



Chapter 11. South America Used and Refurbished Robots Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2028 (US$ Mn)

11.2.1. By Type

11.2.2. By Application

11.2.3. By Country



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1. Autotech Robotics

12.2. Eurobots

12.3. Global Robots

12.4. CyberWeld

12.5. IRSA ROBOTICS

12.6. Surplex

12.7. IRS Robotics

Place a Purchase Order For Market Study at: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS217

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com