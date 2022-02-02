Taipei's next round of COVID boosters will feature BioNTech, Medigen vaccines

Lining up for COVID vaccines outside Taipei Railway Station on Jan. 27. Lining up for COVID vaccines outside Taipei Railway Station on Jan. 27. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new round of COVID-19 booster shots in Taipei City will use BioNTech and Medigen doses, with Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) telling the public Wednesday (Feb. 2) not to be picky about vaccine brands.

Recent rounds of registration for a third COVID jab have seen a majority of people choosing Moderna, but that brand will not be featured in Taipei's vaccination campaign that will start Feb. 7, the first working day after the end of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The capital’s health services took inventory of vaccines still available, leading to a decision to open registration for 68,387 BioNTech doses Feb. 4-5, CNA reported. Successful applicants will receive a text message on Feb. 6 inviting them to be inoculated between Feb. 7 and Feb. 9.

A total of 6,778 doses of the Taiwan-made Medigen vaccine will reportedly be available at Taipei Railway Station, the Yixin Community Office near Shilin Night Market, and the Songshan MRT station Feb. 7 through Feb. 11 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ko said that no matter the brand, receiving a booster shot will help build immunity against the coronavirus and cut the risk of infection or death. The mayor added that he had received a BioNTech booster but emphasized that the brand of the vaccine does not really matter.