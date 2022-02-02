Alexa
Yuejin Lantern Festival in south Taiwan boasts 5 light exhibitions

Tainan will also host Yanshuei Beehive Fireworks Festival on night of Feb. 15

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/02 18:00
(Tainan City Government photo)

(Tainan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) encouraged the public to visit the 2022 Yuejin Lantern Festival, which he described in a press release as an event “full of cultural and artistic vibes.”

Huang said the Yuejin Lantern Festival, which started Jan. 22 in the city's Yanshuei District and will last until Feb. 28, is one of the country's leading waterfront artistic light shows and has in recent years become an important platform for new artists to showcase their works.

This year’s creations are on display in five exhibition areas, including Yuejin Harbor, the Yongcheng Theater, the Yanshuei historic area, a Taiwan Sugar Railways station, and a creative light area, according to the release. For more information about the event, check out its Facebook page.

In addition, the internationally renowned Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival will take place on the night of Feb. 15.

However, due to COVID-19 concerns, the usual religious parade through the streets of Yanshui has been called off this year; instead, fireworks will be set off at 15 locations in the district, including Wu Miao Temple. Visitors will not be allowed to gather in front of these spots to brave salvos of exploding firework rockets.

(Tainan City Government photos)
Yuejin Lantern Festival
Yanshuei
Yanshuei Beehive Fireworks Festival
Yanshui

Updated : 2022-02-02 18:15 GMT+08:00

"