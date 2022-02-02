Voice Assistant Market Size 2022 Industry Share, COVID-19 Impact, Development Strategy, Global Trend, Geographical Statistics, Growth Status, Key Cost Structure and Future Investments

Voice Assistant Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Voice Assistant Market by region.
The global voice assistant market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2020. The global voice assistant market size is forecast to reach the value of US$ 14.2 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Voice assistant is a digital service that provides digital assistant with the use of natural language processing (NLP), voice recognition, and speech synthesis. Siri (Apple) was the primary digital virtual assistant. Apart from that, Alexa (Amazon), Bixby (Samsung) are the other examples of voice assistants.
Factors Influencing
The rising demand for voice assistant technology, mainly from the contact centers, is driving the market growth.
Growing e-commerce websites and businesses and surging demand for customer satisfaction are propelling the growth of the global voice assistant market.
Rising demand to establish efficient customer support services, majorly in the automotive, retail, healthcare, and BFSI sector, would fuel the market growth. Moreover, increasing advancements in imaging technologies would create significant opportunities for the market players during the analysis period.
However, privacy concerns are the major factor hampering the growth of the global voice assistant market.
The growing trend of smart homes is forecast to contribute to market growth in the future.
Geographic Analysis
Regionally, North America is the largest shareholder in the global voice assistant market. The region would remain dominant in terms of revenue, mainly because of the presence of various established players, rising investments and advancements in the AI industry, and the growing adoption of automated technologies. The market is witnessing the increasing adoption of machine learning, natural language processing, and deep learning technology in the region, mainly in the United States. As a result of such factors, the global voice assistant market would grow significantly in North America.
The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to witness rapid growth because of the growing IT investments, booming industrialization, and urbanization in emerging countries like China and India. Moreover, the rising era of eCommerce business and contact centers for customer support would significantly contribute to the growth of the global voice assistant market in the region.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The ongoing COVID-19 crisis emerged as a significant opportunity for the growth of automation and other technologies, such as DevOps, big data, machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, and smart home. Due to the terror of infection, various manufacturers considered automation technologies the best way to enhance the efficiency of the work without any risk. The global voice assistant market gained traction during the COVID-19 epidemic because of the rising automation investments, sudden shift in the mode of organizational working, and the advent of smart homes.
Competitors in the Market
IBM Corporation
Salesforce.com Inc.
Amazon.com Inc.
Apple Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Verint Systems Inc.
Nokia Corporation
Alphabet Inc.
Orange SA
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Insight by Component
Solutions
Services
Insight by Deployment
On-Premises
Cloud
Insight by Technology
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Speech Recognition
Voice Recognition
Text-To-Speech Recognition
Insight by Application
Messenger Bots
Websites
Contact Centers
Others
Insight by End User
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Individuals
Insight by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
•The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
•During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
•The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
•The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
