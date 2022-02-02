Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Share 2022 Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Industry Demand, Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by region.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol349

The global automatic identification and data capture market size was US$ 43.1 billion in 2021. The global automatic identification and data capture market is forecast to grow to US$ 102.6 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Automatic data capture and identification systems recognize data, capture it, and store it in a computer without the need for human help. These data can be in the form of images, text, and sound. Data is collected quickly and accurately because the operation is automated.

Factors Influencing the Market

Several BFSI uses automatic identification and data capture systems like smart cards and biometrics to replace older traditional methods like paper-based papers or government-issued identification cards. Thus, it is propelling the growth of the overall automatic identification and data capture market.

The rising adoption of smart cards, magnetic stripe cards, and biometric devices will propel the automatic identification and data capture market forward during the study period.

The growing use of smartphones for image recognition and QR code scanning is likely to fuel the growth of the global automatic identification and data capture market. In addition, the rising adoption of AIDC solutions to eliminate human error will accelerate the growth of the automatic identification and data capture market during the study period.

The increasing number of partnerships between industry players will take the market forward during the study period. In May 2019, NXP Semiconductors and Identive Group Inc. joined hands. The partnership aims to unveil a new ultra-low-cost NFC inlay, which is developed for gaming, publishing, and retail end-user.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a beneficial impact on the automatic identification and data capture market. Healthcare organizations began adopting these technologies to lower human work. In addition, the digitalization of every segment has fueled the growth of the global automatic identification and data capture market due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol349

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the greatest market share in the global automatic identification and data capture market. The need for barcodes and biometrics devices is predicted to expand in numerous verticals, including healthcare, manufacturing, e-commerce, BFSI, and transportation and logistics. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific automatic identification and data capture market.

Competitors in the Market

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A.

Honeywell

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

SICK AG

Synaptics Incorporated

Thales

Toshiba

Zebra Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global automatic identification and data capture market segmentation focuses on Offering, Product, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region.

By Offering

Hardware

Solutions

Services

By Product

Scanner & Reader

Barcode Scanners

RFID Scanner

Smart Card Reader

Magnetic Stripe Reader

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Biometric Scanners

Printer & Recorder

Others

By Technology

Biometrics

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Smart Cards

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Hospitality

Healthcare

Government

Others

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol349

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

•The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

•During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

•The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

•The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol349

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/