Chip Antenna Market 2022: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast

Chip Antenna Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Chip Antenna Market by region.

The global chip antenna market size was US$ 1.19 billion in 2021. The global chip antenna market is forecast to grow to US$ 2.8 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A chip antenna is a small antenna that is used to broadcast and receive radio frequency signals in a variety of wireless applications, including dual-band and multiband, Bluetooth low energy, GPS/GPS, and Wi-Fi/WLAN.

Factors Influencing the Market

Consumer electronics are in high demand, which is driving the growth of the global chip antenna market. The global chip antenna market is predicted to rise due to the increased adoption of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), linked vehicles, automation, and smart grids.

Consumer electronics miniaturization is a necessary trend driving the growth of the chip antenna market.

The growing desire for tiny antennas working at many frequency ranges and minimizing space in devices such as smartphones, wearables, and other gadgets will prompt the growth of the chip antenna market.

The growing popularity of Bluetooth technology is expected to surge the demand for consumer electronic products like headsets, smartphones, wearables, and game consoles. Thus, the chip antenna market will expand due to these factors.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for consumer electronics declined drastically. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global chip antenna market. Moreover, the manufacturing activities were also halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the demand for chip antennas was also reduced. Furthermore, research and development activities were also postponed due to this national emergency, which was a significant downfall for the global chip antenna market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the global chip antenna market. North America and Europe are forecast to hold the second and third largest share in the global market. Emerging economies, such as India, China, South Korea, and Indonesia, are likely to enhance the domestic market growth. In addition, the consumer electronics industry’s growth and the rise in automation adoption would boost the region’s market size in the global market in the near future.

Competitors in the Market

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Yageo Corporation

Johanson Technology, Inc.

Fractus S.A.

Antenova Ltd.

Partron Co., Ltd.

Inpaq Technology Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Taoglas Limited

Fractus Antennas S.L

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global chip antenna market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Global Chip Antenna Market, by Product –

LTCC Chip Antenna

Dielectric Chip Antenna

Global Chip Antenna Market, by Application –

WLAN/Wi-Fi

Bluetooth/BLE

Dual Band/Multi-Band

GPS/GNSS

Global Chip Antenna Market, by End-Use –

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial & Retail

Smart Grid/Smart Home

Consumer Electronics

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

•The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

•During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

•The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

•The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

