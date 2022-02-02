Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster

Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (right) discusses the COVID situation in his city Tuesday. (CNA, Taoyuan City Government photo) Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (right) discusses the COVID situation in his city Tuesday. (CNA, Taoyuan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After seven new COVID-19 infections were reported at a logistics firm Wednesday (Feb. 2), Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) ordered the company to suspend its activities until further notice.

The seven cases formed almost half of the 16 local infections announced for all of Taiwan Wednesday and more than doubled the size of the cluster at the company to 13 cases, CNA reported.

A total of 11 were employees of the firm in the city’s Bade District, while the two others were relatives of staff, Cheng said. According to genome sequencing, the Omicron variant was responsible for the cluster, with similarities to a recent outbreak originating at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the Liberty Times reported.

The seven diagnoses were the result of 590 tests conducted Tuesday (Feb. 1), and 317 people remain to be tested. All employees are being required to isolate for five days, with a second round of testing scheduled for Feb. 7.

Work at the company can only resume if the safety of staff is guaranteed, Cheng told a news conference.