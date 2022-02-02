Traffic jams expected on 9 sections of Taiwan's national highways Wednesday afternoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nine national highway sections around Taiwan are expected to have traffic jams on Wednesday (Feb. 2) afternoon, according to the Freeway Bureau.

The bureau said that rear-end collisions on the eastbound lanes of National Highway 10, the southbound lanes of National Highway 3, the northbound lands of National Highway 1, and the northbound lanes of National Highway 5 had caused serious traffic tie-ups on Wednesday morning, CNA reported.

Major traffic congestion will most likely take place on the northbound lanes of National Highway 1’s Xiluo-Puyan and Miaoli-Hukou sections, the northbound lanes of National Highway 3’s Zhushan-Zhongxing, Caotun-Wufeng, Dashan-Xiangshan, and Guanxi-Daxi sections, the southbound lanes of National Highway 5’s Nangang-Toucheng section, the northbound lanes of National Highway 5’s Yilan-Pinglin section, as well as the westbound lanes of National Highway 6’s Jiuzheng-Wufeng sections, according to the bureau's predictions.

The bureau recommended that drivers check real-time traffic conditions on its 1968 website or app to avoid congested roads and the worst traffic times, per CNA.