Manjon scores 19 to lead UC Davis past UC Riverside 65-60

By Associated Press
2022/02/02 13:32
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Ezra Manjon registered 19 points as UC Davis edged past UC Riverside 65-60 on Tuesday night.

Caleb Fuller had 14 points and eight rebounds for UC Davis (9-7, 3-3 Big West Conference). Elijah Pepper added 12 points. Kane Milling had 11 points.

After heading to the locker room at the half with a 32-22 advantage, UC Davis managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Highlanders' 22 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Dominick Pickett had 12 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (11-7, 5-3). Zyon Pullin added 12 points. Wil Tattersall had 11 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-02 15:14 GMT+08:00

