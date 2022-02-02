EAS Systems Market Forecast – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Indication, End Users and Geography

EAS Systems Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the EAS Systems Market by region.

The global EAS systems market size was US$ 1.99 billion in 2021. The global EAS systems market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

EAS frameworks are installed in retail stores to ensure the safety of the products. These labels are constantly attached to products in various stores. They only get deactivated by assistants once the items have been properly purchased or checked out via the EAS system.

Factors Influencing the Market

A rising case of theft at retail stores and outlets is the prominent factor driving the growth of the global EAS systems market. In addition, a growing number of investments in the EAS systems will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Integration of Radio-frequency identification (RFID) with EAS system will gain traction in the coming years. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the market.

The high installation cost associated with EAS systems may limit the growth of the electronic article surveillance (EAS) system industry. On the contrary, growing urbanization and the increasing number of shopping malls and retail stores will prompt the growth of the EAS systems market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global EAS systems market, owing to the stringent lockdown regulations in various emerging economies. Retail stores suffered significant losses due to strict government restrictions. Thus, it hampered market growth. In addition, people started adopting online ways to shop for regular needs. Thus, it was a significant challenge for the global EAS systems market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global EAS market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of retail stores in the region. Furthermore, rising theft and security concerns are forecast to contribute to the growth of the global EAS systems market during the study period.

Asia-Pacific EAS systems market is estimated to grow due to growing urbanization and rising population. In addition, the increasing number of retail stores and rising theft cases will contribute to the growth of the EAS systems market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Tyco Retail Solutions

Checkpoint Solutions

All Tag Corporation

Ketec

Nedap

Sentry Technology

Wg Security Products

Safegear

Gunnebo Gateway

Agon Systems

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global EAS system market segmentation focuses on Component, Technology, End-User, and Region.

EAS System Market, by Component:

Tags

Antennas & Detachers

EAS System Market, by Technology:

Video Wall

Acousto-Magnetic

Electro Magnetic

Radio Frequency

Microwave

EAS System Market, by End User:

Apparel and Fashion Accessories Stores

Supermarkets and Mass Merchandise Stores

Drug and Health Product Stores

Others

EAS System Market, By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol354

