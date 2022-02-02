Micro Server IC Market Trends and Challenges 2022: Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation

Micro Server IC Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Micro Server IC Market by region.
The micro server IC market size was US$ 1.1 billion in 2021. The global micro server IC market is forecast to grow to US$ 2.9 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Micro servers are miniature, low-cost servers with constricted and scaled-back parts that allow them to be packed into clusters. They’re usually based on a compact form, such as a system-on-chip (SoC) board.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
With the COVID-19 outbreak, the global micro server IC market witnessed a negative influence due to a reduction in manufacturing activities, travel bans, and facility closures. Despite this, the pandemic has accelerated the trend toward remote work, e-commerce, and automation, all of which present potential opportunities for the micro server IC industry.
Factors Influencing
The development of hyper-scale data center architecture and the increasing trend of digitalization are the key factors driving the growth of the global micro server IC market.
The limited applications of the micro server IC may hamper the growth of the market.
The increasing demand for small transistor size-based micro server ICs as they are energy-efficient will benefit the global micro server IC market.
Increasing penetration of smart devices and the internet is forecast to propel the growth of the global micro server IC market.
Micro server ICs are gaining popularity as they are economical and consume less power than traditional systems. Moreover, the rising demand for data centers across IT & telecom, banking, healthcare, the agricultural sector is forecast to offer favorable opportunities for the growth of the players in the micro server IC market.
Geographic Overview
Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow rapidly due to the increasing demand for micro servers from small and medium enterprises. In addition, the growing penetration of internet services, adoption of smart devices has led to the growth of the global micro server IC market in the region.
By 2025, China plans to invest over USD 1.4 trillion in conjunction with government and commercial technology giants such as Alibaba and Huawei. It will help in the development of connected devices, AI, and autonomous driving applications, which will drive the growth of computing applications in the region.
Market Segmentation
The global micro server IC market is segmented on the basis of Computer, Application, End-User, and Region.
By Component
Hardware
Software
By Processor Type
x86
ARM
By Application
Web Hosting & Enterprise
Analytics & Cloud Computing
Edge Computing
By End-User
Enterprises
Small
Mid-scale
Large
Data Centers
Insight by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Dell Technologies
Fujitsu Limited
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Intel Corporation
Nvidia Corporation
NXP Semiconductors
STMicroelectronics
Super Micro Computer, Inc.
Other prominent players
What is the goal of the report?
•The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
•During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
•The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
•The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
