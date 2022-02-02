Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed 16 local COVID-19 infections and 37 imported cases Wednesday (Feb. 2) but no new deaths, leaving the death tally at 851, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The newly reported local patients include six males and 10 females ranging in age from under 10 to 89. The CECC said that eight were reported in the north and eight in the south. At least half the patients were breakthrough cases.

Wednesday’s imported cases included 21 males and 15 females between the ages of 10 and 89, with information for one case not available yet. Six arrived from the United States, two each from France and Singapore, and one each from Japan, Malaysia, Cambodia, Honduras, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, and Croatia. The countries of origin of 20 other new cases are still being investigated.

A total of 25 imported cases were diagnosed at the airport, while the other 12 tested positive during their quarantine period. The imported cases arrived in Taiwan between Jan. 18 and Feb. 1.

The country's latest total of 18,903 coronavirus cases includes 15,097 domestic cases and 3,752 imported ones. The 851 fatalities from the pandemic include 838 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 413 deaths and Taipei City 322.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from a journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, three were infected on board a flight, one was classified as unresolved, and 14 are under investigation. A total of 127 have been removed from the list of confirmed cases.