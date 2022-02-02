Alexa
Bean, Horvath lead Utah St. over Air Force 73-46

By Associated Press
2022/02/02 13:00
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath scored 17 points apiece as Utah State easily beat Air Force 73-46 on Tuesday night.

Sean Bairstow added 15 points for Utah State (13-9, 4-5 Mountain West Conference). Horvath also had nine rebounds and seven assists. Steven Ashworth had 10 points and six assists.

Nikc Jackson and Joseph Octave scored nine points apiece for the Falcons (10-10, 3-6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-02 14:52 GMT+08:00

