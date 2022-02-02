Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

13,000 tulips blooming at Floriculture Experiment Center on Taipei’s Yangmingshan

Taiwan Cherry in center's garden has also come into bloom

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/02 14:35
(Floriculture Experiment Center photo)

(Floriculture Experiment Center photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents of Greater Taipei are encouraged to visit the Floriculture Experiment Center (FEC) to appreciate a variety of blooming flowers during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Even though the Taipei Camellia Show has ended, camellias and many other flowering plants will continue to bloom at the FEC throughout spring.

The FEC has the largest camellia plantation in the country, complete with a “camellia tunnel” in the garden. The center said it is also a hot spot for wedding photo shoots.

In addition, it has grown 13,000 tulip plants and more than 3,000 hyacinths. These are expected to be in full bloom before the end of the Lunar New Year holiday, according to the FEC.

The Taiwan cherry in the garden has already blossomed, with Showa Sakura and Yoshino Sakura cherry blossoms expected to come into bloom soon, the center said.

To get to the FEC, take Taipei City bus routes 260, 303, R5, or Royal Bus Jinshan Line and get off at the Shanzihou Police Station stop. From there, it's a three-minute walk to the center. Admission is free.

13,000 tulips blooming at Floriculture Experiment Center on Taipei’s Yangmingshan

13,000 tulips blooming at Floriculture Experiment Center on Taipei’s Yangmingshan

13,000 tulips blooming at Floriculture Experiment Center on Taipei’s Yangmingshan

13,000 tulips blooming at Floriculture Experiment Center on Taipei’s Yangmingshan
(Floriculture Experiment Center photos)
Floriculture Experiment Center
camellia
tulip
flowers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei’s 2022 flower show season begins with camellias on Jan. 7
Taipei’s 2022 flower show season begins with camellias on Jan. 7
2022/01/02 21:28
New flower varieties make their debut in Taipei exhibition
New flower varieties make their debut in Taipei exhibition
2021/11/11 14:53
Taiwanese captain given flowers after new cargo ship transits Suez Canal without hitch
Taiwanese captain given flowers after new cargo ship transits Suez Canal without hitch
2021/08/30 11:14
Crowd control to be implemented at two eastern Taiwan mountains
Crowd control to be implemented at two eastern Taiwan mountains
2021/08/09 18:23
Jianguo flower market in Taipei now fully open
Jianguo flower market in Taipei now fully open
2021/07/31 09:42

Updated : 2022-02-02 14:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan News wishes you a healthy, prosperous Year of the Tiger
Taiwan News wishes you a healthy, prosperous Year of the Tiger
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
"