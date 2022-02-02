13,000 tulips blooming at Floriculture Experiment Center on Taipei’s Yangmingshan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents of Greater Taipei are encouraged to visit the Floriculture Experiment Center (FEC) to appreciate a variety of blooming flowers during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Even though the Taipei Camellia Show has ended, camellias and many other flowering plants will continue to bloom at the FEC throughout spring.

The FEC has the largest camellia plantation in the country, complete with a “camellia tunnel” in the garden. The center said it is also a hot spot for wedding photo shoots.



In addition, it has grown 13,000 tulip plants and more than 3,000 hyacinths. These are expected to be in full bloom before the end of the Lunar New Year holiday, according to the FEC.

The Taiwan cherry in the garden has already blossomed, with Showa Sakura and Yoshino Sakura cherry blossoms expected to come into bloom soon, the center said.

To get to the FEC, take Taipei City bus routes 260, 303, R5, or Royal Bus Jinshan Line and get off at the Shanzihou Police Station stop. From there, it's a three-minute walk to the center. Admission is free.



(Floriculture Experiment Center photos)