Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Council IV scores 11 to lift Wichita St. over Tulsa 58-48

By Associated Press
2022/02/02 12:48
Council IV scores 11 to lift Wichita St. over Tulsa 58-48

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Ricky Council IV registered 11 points as Wichita State defeated Tulsa 58-48 on Tuesday night.

Tyson Etienne had 10 points for Wichita State (11-8, 2-5 American Athletic Conference). Morris Udeze added eight rebounds and four blocks. Dexter Dennis had six rebounds.

Tulsa totaled 18 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Sam Griffin had 17 points for the Golden Hurricane (7-13, 1-8). Rey Idowu added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-02 14:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan News wishes you a healthy, prosperous Year of the Tiger
Taiwan News wishes you a healthy, prosperous Year of the Tiger
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
2-year-old wins SUV in Taipei mall's Lunar New Year lottery
"