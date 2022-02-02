Biden reaches for GOP support for Supreme Court nominee

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Sen. Dick Durbin (right) chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Ch... President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Sen. Dick Durbin (right) chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Chuck Grassley (left) to discuss upcoming Supreme Court vacancy, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP photo)

President Joe Biden is reaching out for Republican support for his eventual Supreme Court nominee, inviting the GOP’s top Judiciary Committee senator to the White House Tuesday along with the panel’s Democratic chairman and phoning Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for a one-on-one discussion.

Biden and fellow Democrats are working for significant GOP backing for the still-to-be-named nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer — a steep challenge in a Senate that has been sharply and bitterly divided over the past three confirmations.

At the White House, former longtime Sen. Biden called Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and the panel’s top Republican, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, “two good friends” and noted they had worked on many Supreme Court nominations together in their decades on the committee.