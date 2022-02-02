Taipei's Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival to last until Feb. 28 this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With spring just around the corner, more than half of the cherry trees at Lohas Park in Taipei’s Neihu District have bloomed, according to Taipei’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO).

There are around 300 cherry trees of different varieties in the park along a trail by the Neigou River, including Taiwan cherries, Yae Sakura, Showa Sakura, and Yoshino Sakura.

The cherry blossoms are especially beautiful when they are lit up at night, Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism said. The department urged the public to visit during this year's Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival, which lasts from Jan. 29 to Feb. 28.

Lohas Park is located at alley 15, lane 61, Kangle Street, Neihu District, Taipei City.

Public transportation:

MRT: Disembark at Donghu Station. Lohas Park is roughly 10 minutes away on foot.

Bus: The park is a two-minute walk from the Donghu Community bus stop, which is serviced by Bus Nos. 53, 281, 287, 630, 646, S1, BR19, BL12, and BL51.

It is a five-minute walk from the Donghu Elementary School bus stop, which is serviced by Bus Nos. 203, 284, 629, 677, 711, 896, 903, BL36, BR19, R2, and the Neihu Line.



(PSLO photos)