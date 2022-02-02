Alexa
Burton leads Richmond past Duquesne 74-57

By Associated Press
2022/02/02 10:35
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Burton tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift Richmond to a 74-57 win over Duquesne on Tuesday night.

Jacob Gilyard had 17 points for Richmond (14-8, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nathan Cayo added 10 points.

Leon Ayers III had 14 points for the Dukes (6-13, 1-6), who have now lost six games in a row. Toby Okani added 13 points and Tre Williams had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-02 12:10 GMT+08:00

