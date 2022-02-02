Alexa
Shumate scores 24 to lead Toledo over Eastern Michigan 86-66

By Associated Press
2022/02/02 10:31
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — JT Shumate had 24 points as Toledo won its ninth consecutive game, rolling past Eastern Michigan 86-66 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Rollins had 19 points and seven rebounds for Toledo (18-4, 10-1 Mid-American Conference). Ra'Heim Moss added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and RayJ Dennis had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Noah Farrakhan had 17 points for the Eagles (8-12, 3-6). Nathan Scott added 15 points and Mo Njie had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-02 12:09 GMT+08:00

