Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Northern Illinois beats Western Michigan 75-56

By Associated Press
2022/02/02 10:11
Northern Illinois beats Western Michigan 75-56

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Trendon Hankerson, Keshawn Williams and Adong Makuoi scored 15 points apiece as Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 75-56 on Tuesday night.

Kaleb Thornton had seven assists for Northern Illinois (6-13, 3-6 Mid-American Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 24 points for the Broncos (4-17, 0-10), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Markeese Hastings added 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-02 11:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan News wishes you a healthy, prosperous Year of the Tiger
Taiwan News wishes you a healthy, prosperous Year of the Tiger
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
"