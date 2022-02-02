Northern Illinois beats Western Michigan 75-56

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Trendon Hankerson, Keshawn Williams and Adong Makuoi scored 15 points apiece as Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 75-56 on Tuesday night.

Kaleb Thornton had seven assists for Northern Illinois (6-13, 3-6 Mid-American Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 24 points for the Broncos (4-17, 0-10), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Markeese Hastings added 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com