Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mexican defender Salcedo moves back to MLS with Toronto

By Associated Press
2022/02/02 09:49
Mexican defender Salcedo moves back to MLS with Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Defender Carlos Salcedo was acquired by Toronto from Mexico's Tigres on Tuesday and agreed to a three-year contract as a designated player.

The deal for the 28-year-old includes a 2025 option.

Salcedo has made 48 appearances for Mexico and has played for Salt Lake (2013-14), Chivas (2015-18), Fiorentina (2016-17) and Eintracht Frankfurt (2017-19).

“I know Toronto well because I’ve known (in) the past years they did great stuff,” Salcedo said. “For me that’s the main reason — to be in a team that wants to fight for every competition. So I’m here to help the team and do great things during this period.”

Designated players have only a portion of their salary count against a team's salary cap payroll.

Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo was dealt to Tigres by Toronto in a separate transaction.

Toronto also hired retired defender Justin Morrow as the club’s technical development manager. Morrow will assist players in moving between the youth academy and senior team.

One of the leaders at Black Players for Change, Morrow also will lead equity diversity and inclusion efforts in collaboration with initiatives by team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

Morrow retired after the 2021 season. He spent eight of 12 Major League Soccer seasons with Toronto.

“He brings out the best in people," coach Bob Bradley said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-02 11:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan News wishes you a healthy, prosperous Year of the Tiger
Taiwan News wishes you a healthy, prosperous Year of the Tiger
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
"