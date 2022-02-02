Alexa
Scattered showers to continue in northern Taiwan

Temperatures to range from 15-21 degrees in north, climb as high as 25 degrees in central and southern regions

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/02 11:07
(CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Humidity will decrease around the country today (Feb. 2), with rain possible in mountainous areas and sunny skies in central and southern Taiwan.

Temperatures will rise today, possibly reaching 25 degrees Celsius in the central and southern regions, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). As the continental air mass weakens, temperatures in the north will range from 15 to 21 degrees.

More local showers are forecast for the north, east, mountainous areas in the south, and offshore islands to the west of Taiwan's main island on Thursday (Feb. 3) as a weather front moves past the country.

Influenced by cold air, humidity will fall Friday and Saturday (Feb. 4-5), with scattered rains likely in the north and east. Partly sunny skies are expected for the central and southern regions of the main island.

The cold air will weaken as temperatures rise on Sunday (Feb. 6), with occasional rains in mountainous areas of the east and north and partly sunny skies in central and southern Taiwan, the bureau said.
CWB
weather forecast

