Bills turn to Dorsey to be next offensive coordinator

Ken Dorsey is staying in Buffalo.

One week after receiving a ringing endorsement from Josh Allen, Dorsey was hired as the Bills offensive coordinator on Tuesday. Dorsey will take on the role that was previously held by Brian Daboll, who is now the head coach of the New York Giants.

Dorsey has spent the past three years as Buffalo’s quarterbacks coach and was given the added title of passing game coordinator in 2021. The former Miami Hurricanes QB has been held in high regard by Allen, who has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league under Daboll and Dorsey’s watch.

Allen advocated for Dorsey as a potential successor to Daboll at his end of season news conference.

“When he got here three years ago, my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game of football,” Allen said. “Just having a guy in the quarterback room that played the game, was the winningest college quarterback of all time — 38-2, he’ll never let me forget that, he says it all the time — but just the way he approaches the game, he’s competitive, he’s smart. He works his (butt) off. I appreciate what he’s done for me over the course of my career so far.”

Dorsey, 40, was considered the favorite to replace Daboll in Buffalo, but he also had interest from the Giants for their offensive coordinator job.

Maintaining a sense of continuity has been viewed as critical for the Bills throughout Allen’s tenure with the team. Daboll was Allen’s offensive coordinator for all four of the quarterback’s years in Buffalo, and he played a critical role in the young passer’s development. Daboll and Allen had a close relationship both on and off the field, and Allen feels similarly about Dorsey.

“We know what (Josh) thinks of Ken Dorsey, it’s very high,” general manager Brandon Beane said last week. “That matters to us.”

Before coming to Buffalo, Dorsey was the quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers from 2013-17. In Carolina, he helped guide Cam Newton to an MVP season in 2015. As a player, Dorsey led the Hurricanes to a national championship in 2001.

The Bills have finished in the top five in offense in each of the past two seasons. Allen is coming off a stellar postseason where he threw for 637 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions in two games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL