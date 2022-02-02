Alexa
2 Virginia college officers shot; suspect in custody

By Associated Press
2022/02/02 07:03
Police secure the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)
Police approach a person of interest on the south bank of the North River in Bridgewater, Va. following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday, Feb...
Police form a perimeter on Airport Road south of the North River in Bridgewater, Va., during a manhunt following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tue...
Police form a perimeter on Airport Road south of the North River in Bridgewater, Va., during a manhunt following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tue...
Police block off College Street leading to Bridgewater College following a shooting on campus in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/...
A police officer blocks the entrance to Bridgewater College following a shooting on campus in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Dai...
A police officer tapes off the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Vi...

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (AP) — Two officers were shot at a private Virginia college Tuesday and a man was taken into custody, state police and school officials said.

Bridgewater College officials sent out a tweet in the early afternoon warning students and faculty about a shooter on campus. The college sent out a follow-up tweet about 2 p.m. saying police had apprehended a suspect after searching the campus but that students should continue sheltering in place. The college gave the all-clear about 4:30 p.m.

Virginia State Police identified the victims as a campus law enforcement officer and a campus safety officer. Authorities did not release their names or their conditions or discuss a possible motive for the shooting.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted that he had been briefed on the situation.

Bridgewater College is a private liberal arts college located about 125 miles (201 kilometers) northwest of Richmond. Historically affiliated with the Church of the Brethren, the school had an enrollment of about 1,500 full-time students in the fall of 2021, according to its website.

Updated : 2022-02-02 08:47 GMT+08:00

