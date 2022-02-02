Lawes and Hill ruled out of England's Six Nations opener

LONDON (AP) — Forwards Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill will miss England's opener in the Six Nations rugby tournament against Scotland on Saturday.

Lawes was set to replace Owen Farrell as captain but hasn't passed the return-to-play concussion protocols in time for the match at Murrayfield. Hill has a stress fracture in his lower leg.

Farrell will miss the tournament after undergoing surgery on his right ankle last week.

The 32-year-old Lawes, who has 93 caps, was injured Jan. 16 while playing for Northampton. Hill hasn't played for his club, Exeter, since early last month.

England held out hope that both would be ready, even though neither has trained since arriving in camp more than a week ago.

Coach Eddie Jones will name his team Thursday morning. He has retained 16 forwards on the 29-man squad.

Joe Marler, vying to be one of England’s starting props, trained Tuesday after completing his isolation for COVID-19.

