Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Starbucks' strong US holiday season offset by China slump

By DEE-ANN DURBIN , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2022/02/02 05:47
Starbucks' strong US holiday season offset by China slump

Starbucks had a strong holiday season in the U.S. but weaker sales in China as its ended the second year of the pandemic.

U.S. same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, were up 18% over the October-December period a year ago. The Seattle-based coffee giant said more U.S. customers were visiting and spending more per visit.

But same-store sales in China fell 14%, partly due to continuing lockdowns.

Starbucks’ revenue rose 19% to $8.1 billion in its fiscal first quarter. That was ahead of Wall Street’s forecast for revenue of $7.89 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Overall same-store sales growth of 13% was in line with expectations.

But Starbucks fell short of earnings forecasts, and said inflation, continuing pandemic-related costs and rising labor costs were a contributor.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share, lower than the 80 cents analysts were forecasting.

Updated : 2022-02-02 07:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan News wishes you a healthy, prosperous Year of the Tiger
Taiwan News wishes you a healthy, prosperous Year of the Tiger
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
"