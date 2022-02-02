Alexa
US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/02 05:26
US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

3. The Maid by Nita Prose - 9780593356166 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner - 9780593185421 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Summer Proposal by Vi Keeland - 9781951045623 - (C. Scott Publishing Corp)

6. Savage Road by Christine Feehan - 9780593437384 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Red-Handed by Peter Schweizer - 9780063061163 - (Harper)

8. The Magnolia Palace by Fiona Davis - 9780593184028 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Munro by Kresley Cole - 9780998141435 - (Valkyrie Press)

10. Take A Chance With Me by Kristen Proby - 9781633501102 - (Ampersand Publishing, Inc.)

Updated : 2022-02-02 07:15 GMT+08:00

