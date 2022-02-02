BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC
4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC
5. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC
8. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC
9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
2. Wordle!, Steven Cravotta
3. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
8. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.
9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC
10. Cash App, Square, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
3. Minecraft, Mojang
4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC
6. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC
8. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC
9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Disney+, Disney
2. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia
3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
4. Fall Break, Sunday.gg
5. Outfit Makeover, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
6. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
9. Wordle!, Steven Cravotta
10. Google Chrome, Google LLC