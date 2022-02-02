Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/02 05:24
BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

5. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

2. Wordle!, Steven Cravotta

3. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

10. Cash App, Square, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

6. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

4. Fall Break, Sunday.gg

5. Outfit Makeover, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

6. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

9. Wordle!, Steven Cravotta

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC