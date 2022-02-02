Fallen Houston-area deputy remembered as friend, mentor

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area deputy who was fatally shot last month during a traffic stop was remembered on Tuesday as a mentor, a friend and someone who strived to serve his community.

The funeral service for Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway was held as two more individuals have been charged in connection with the early morning shooting on Jan. 23. In all, five people have been arrested in Galloway’s death, including the alleged shooter.

Harris County Precinct 5 Assistant Chief Kevin Hubbard remembered Galloway as someone who was his regular lunch partner, who always made time to answer a phone call or text and who “made people around him feel important.”

“I was his supervisor. He was also a dear friend. For me it’s not goodbye but I’ll see you later,” Hubbard said.

Galloway had been with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He is survived by a daughter and a sister.

Galloway’s death came during a deadly and dangerous week for local law enforcement, including a car chase that ended with three Houston police officers being wounded in a shootout and the death of a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy after he was struck by a vehicle.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said during the funeral service that law enforcement personnel work every day to “make a difference” but the dangers they face are growing.

“We cannot continue to successfully serve the community we love when there’s this blatant disregard for life ... This blatant disregard has to end,” Heap said.

Galloway, 47, was shot and killed after pulling over a Toyota Avalon.

Authorities allege Oscar Rosales got out of his vehicle, fired multiple shots at Galloway with some type of assault rifle and then got back in his car and drove away. Galloway was still seated in his patrol car and attempting to notify dispatch of the traffic stop when Rosales allegedly fired his weapon at the vehicle’s windshield, according to court records.

Rosales, 51, who has been charged with capital murder in Galloway’s death, was being held without bond. He was arrested last week in Mexico. Authorities were still trying to determine an alleged motive for the shooting.

Rosales’ common law wife and her brother have each been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the case after being accused of cleaning Rosales’ car in an attempt to cover up his alleged involvement in Galloway’s death.

On Friday, authorities announced that two more individuals — a father and son — have each been charged with hindering apprehension after being accused of hiding Rosales in their home and offering him other help.

In last week’s shootout in which three Houston police officers were hurt, one of the officers remained hospitalized on Tuesday.

The man accused of firing at the officers, Roland Caballero, remained jailed after being charged in state court with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Caballero, 31, is also facing two federal charges — possession of a machine gun and felon in possession of a firearm — in connection with the shootout.

Caballero is accused by federal authorities of using a device known as a gun switch to turn the Glock handgun he allegedly fired at officers into a fully automatic weapon, according to court records.

An attorney for Caballero did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Tuesday.

Following last week's shootings, Mayor Sylvester Turner on Wednesday planned to announce “some additional steps” the city will take to address rising crime in Houston.

